Hartwick names Lombard new women's basketball coach

Aug. 6—Hartwick College announced the hiring of Sarah Lombard as the new head women's basketball coach on Thursday. She becomes the 14th head coach in the history of the program.

Lombard has spent the last six seasons as the assistant women's basketball coach at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

During her tenure, she helped the program to a Liberty League title and an NCAA Tournament berth, three conference playoff appearances, and single season records for overall victories and conference wins.

"Sarah's enthusiasm and energy stood out from the very beginning," Hartwick Director of Athletics John Czarnecki said in a Thursday media release. "She drew upon her past experiences to lay out a plan and vision for the program that aligned well with Hartwick College and the Athletic Department. Sarah's desire to develop student-athletes into well-rounded individuals, who will be strong competitors and leaders in their communities, was evident since having first met her. I am looking forward to what is to come in this new chapter of the women's basketball program under Sarah's leadership."

"I am excited to be a part of the future of the women's basketball program at Hartwick College," Lombard said in the release. "I am honored and humbled to join an institution with such a highly respected academic and athletic tradition. I would like to thank President Drugovich, Athletic Director John Czarnecki and the hiring committee for their confidence in me to lead the Hawks."

Lombard became a head coach in 2010 when she led the women's basketball program at Bard College for four years. She spent one season as an assistant with the women's program at Hamilton College in 2014-2015 before returning to RPI.

As a student-athlete, Lombard played for the Oswego State Lakers from 2004-2008. She helped the program to postseason appearances in all four seasons, including two consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances to go along with the SUNYAC Championship in 2006. Lombard was a 1,000-point scorer for the Lakers, earned All-SUNYAC honors three times, and was an D3hoops All-East Region performer her freshman year. Lombard graduated from Oswego State in 2009 with a bachelor's degree in Health & Promotional Wellness Management.

"I have been privileged enough to have worked with extraordinary individuals such as John Greene, Michelle Collins and Jamie Seward, as well as many others who have played integral parts in my development," added Lombard. "I'd also like to thank my family, friends and loved ones for their unconditional support."

Hartwick will open its season at Lambros Arena on Saturday, Nov. 6 against Union College.