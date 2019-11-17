Hartwell II carries George Mason over James Madison 83-70

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Jamal Hartwell II had 18 points as George Mason defeated James Madison 83-70 on Saturday night.

Javon Greene had 14 points and seven rebounds for George Mason which won its fourth consecutive game to start the season. Jordan Miller added 12 points and six rebounds. AJ Wilson had 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Matt Lewis had 19 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (2-2). Julien Wooden added 17 points. Zach Jacobs had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

George Mason takes on Loyola (Md.) at home on Tuesday. James Madison matches up against Old Dominion on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com