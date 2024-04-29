Hartsville’s Cam Cannarella named ACC player of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore outfielder Cam Cannarella (Hartsville, S.C.) was named ACC Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office.

Cannarella was 9-for-20 (.450) with two homers, two doubles, six RBIs, four runs, an .850 slugging percentage, two walks and a .500 on-base percentage in four games on the road, including a series win at Louisville over the weekend.

He had at least two hits in each of the four games, including a homer at No. 17 Georgia on Tuesday. He went 7-for-14 with a homer, two doubles and five RBIs in the three-game series at Louisville. In Clemson’s 12-11 victory on Friday after trailing 11-4, he hit the go-ahead, run-scoring single in the ninth inning to propel the Tigers to victory. He added a homer, two doubles and three RBIs in Sunday’s victory.

On the season, he is hitting .324 with eight homers, 13 doubles, 41 RBIs, 38 runs, a .531 slugging percentage and .395 on-base percentage in 41 games.

