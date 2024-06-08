Hartselle's Williamson leads 13 local stars on All-State baseball team

Jun. 8—One of the top classes ever to come through Hartselle baseball went out with a bang this season.

After finishing as the state runner-up in Class 6A, Hartselle totaled four first-team selections on this year's All-State team, three of whom were seniors. That included Alabama signee Jojo Williamson, who was named the Class 6A Hitter of the Year.

The four selections were not only the most first-team choices of any team in The Daily's coverage area, but the most selections of any team overall.

In total, 13 local players from 12 teams were named to this year's All-State team, with another 11 being named honorable mention.

CLASS 6A

Hartselle

Williamson led four Hartselle players on the first team. Williamson was a first-team infielder and was named the Class 6A Hitter of the Year after batting .430 with 48 RBIs and five home runs. He was also a perfect 15 for 15 in stolen bases.

Alabama signee Peyton Steele was a first-team outfielder with a .342 average, 37 RBIs and six home runs. Jacksonville State signee Cade Miles was a first-team designated hitter, batting .373 with 37 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. Jace Meadows was a first-team pitcher with a 10-2 record, 2.79 ERA, 60 strikeouts, five shutouts and a no-hitter.

Athens

Grayson Hays was named a first-team pitcher after posting a 1.59 ERA with 63 strikeouts and two no-hitters.

Caiden Dumas was an honorable mention outfielder.

Decatur

Bradin Dupper and Trey Greenwell were honorable mention selections at infield and outfield, respectively.

CLASS 5A

Ardmore

Keaton Johns was named a second-team outfielder after hitting .376 with 24 stolen bases.

East Limestone

Chris Fitts was named an honorable mention designated hitter.

Lawrence County

Caden Norwood was an honorable mention selection at catcher, while Parker Frost was an honorable mention utility player.

CLASS 4A

Priceville

Wes Walker was a first-team selection at catcher with a .433 average, 1.376 OPs, 33 RBIs and nine home runs.

Colman Gann was chosen as a second-team pitcher after finishing with a 6-1 record, 1.17 ERA and 87 strikeouts. He also tossed a no-hitter.

West Limestone

Braxton Griffin was an honorable mention choice as a utility player.

CLASS 3A

Decatur Heritage

Bo Mitchell was named a first-team outfielder after hitting .459 with 42 RBIs and a 1.321 OPS.

Bryant Sparkman was a second team infielder with a .421 average, 21 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Paxton Tarver was named an honorable mention pitcher.

CLASS 2A

Lindsay Lane

Alex Cook was named to the first team as an infielder after batting .507 with a 1.400 OPS, 25 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Lane Jones was an honorable mention catcher.

Hatton

Parker Huff was named honorable mention at designated hitter.

Athens Bible

Luke Murrell was named a first-team utility player after batting .532 with 27 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He also finished 5-1 as a pitcher with a 1.03 ERA and 85 strikeouts.

Ethan Johnson was selected as a second-team infielder after batting .446 with 38 RBIs and 21 stolen bases.

Weston Todd was an honorable mention choice at catcher.

