Hartselle's Heath wins National Golf Invitational

May 13—Jinger Heath, a former Hartselle golf star, picked up a championship win this past weekend as a member of the Jacksonville State golf team.

Heath finished her freshman season with the Gamecocks by winning the Golfweek National Golf Invitational. It was Jacksonville State's first postseason win in golf.

Heath sank a 30-foot birdie putt to defeat University of North Carolina Wilmington's Victoria Levy and win the tournament.

The tournament was invitation-only at the Ak-Chin Southern Dunes in Pinal County, Arizona. The 54-hole tournament featured the top teams just on the outside of the NCAA tournament bubble. Heath won against 52 other players, finishing with a score of 213.