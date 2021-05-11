Hartselle's Heath, Athens Bible's Davis chasing state golf titles

May 11—MOBILE — Hartselle's Jinger Heath and Athens Bible's Luke Davis were in contention for individual state championships after the first day of play in the state golf tournament Monday.

Heath shot a 4-over 76 on Monday at Magnolia Grove. She's three shots behind the leader in Class 6A girls.

Davis shot a 5-over 77. He's two shots behind the leader in Class 1A-3A boys.

Heath, who played on the Crossings course, opened play with an even-par 36 on the back nine. Two bogeys and a double bogey on the front nine put the sophomore at 4 over.

Heath is chasing leader Laura Burch of McGill-Toolen who is at 1 over. When Heath was an eighth-grader in 2019, she finished tied for fourth.

Davis, who played on the Crossings course, opened with a double bogey on the back nine. He then birdied four of the next six holes to finish the back nine at an even 36.

Unfortunately for the ABS freshman, his next nine holes were not as kind and he shot 41 to finish 5 over. He is still just two shots behind leader Ethan Wood of Brantley at 3 over.

Two other individuals from the Decatur area are also competing. Brewer's Brayden Nelson shot 76. His 5 over has him six shots behind the 4A-5A boys leaders of Eric Boutwell of Russellville and John Bruce of Guntersville at 1-under 70.

Lindsay Lane's Chloe Ruble is tied for third in 1A-3A girls at 9-over 81. She's nine shots behind Brindlee Mountain's Ellie Cothran, who shot an even-par 72.

The Hartselle girls are the only area team competing in the state tournament. They are in fourth place after Day 1.