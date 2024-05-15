Hartselle’s William Booth, AHSAA’s all-time winningest baseball coach, dies at 79

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama’s all-time winningest baseball coach, William Booth, died Wednesday morning. He was 79.

Booth won 1,217 games and 9 state championships over his 37-year career at Hartselle. The Tigers’ last state championship win under Booth came in 2022.

Hartselle Baseball posted the following statement on social media:

“We are saddened to share the passing of the legendary Coach William Booth. Coach Booth has had an amazing impact on Hartselle Baseball, the Hartselle community, and the Hartselle school system. We love you and will miss you, Coach.” Hartselle Baseball

He was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2004, the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 and the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2023.

AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said Booth didn’t just help Hartselle be successful, he changed high school baseball.

“We are truly saddened to learn of our Coach William Booth’s passing,” said Briggs. “His positive impact as a coach and mentor for our high school student-athletes and coaches alike will continue to have a long-lasting effect.”

The legendary coach was hired at Hartselle in 1966 and served as a math teacher for many years at Hartselle before moving into administration. His other roles in the system included Assistant Principal at Hartselle High School, Chapter I/II Coordinator, Advanced Placement Coordinator, Title I/II Coordinator and Transportation Coordinator – in addition to teaching math.

He didn’t become a baseball coach until 1988.

Most recently, Booth served as assistant superintendent before retiring from full-time administrative duties in July 2023.

Despite stepping away from those duties, Booth remained head coach for the 2023-24 season. However, due to illness, the AHSAA said Booth was unable to attend most of his team’s games this season.

Hartselle City Schools also posted a statement on social media Wednesday morning,

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of Mr. William Booth, a beloved member of our Hartselle Tiger family. For nearly six decades, Mr. Booth dedicated his professional life to the education and enrichment of our students… Please keep Mr. Booth’s family and the entire Tiger community in your thoughts and prayers.” Hartselle City Schools

You can learn more about Booth’s career and legacy here.

The Tigers continue their quest for another state championship in the finals against Hillcrest on Thursday at 11 a.m.

