Hartselle tennis reaches program milestone

Apr. 22—Last week both the boys and girls Hartselle tennis teams came away champions of Class 6A, Section 7.

It was the first time in school history both teams won the section in the same season.

Hartselle's boys won the singles by a score of 61 points to second place Muscle Shoals' 32. Decatur finished third with 26 points.

Hartselle's Landon Robinson, Ben Carnes, Nolan Sparks, Marc Cera and Sam Stone all won singles finals matches.

Decatur's Brady Mann defeated Hartselle's Reid Collins in another finals match.

In doubles Cera and Zeka Priola, along with Collins and Sparks won finals matches.

In the girls section, Hartselle defeated Muscle Shoals by a margin of 46 points to 36.

Hartselle's Avie Broom defeated Decatur's Sheridan South in a finals match, while Kate Wilbanks, Lily Reese and Miller McLeod also won finals matches.

In doubles, Broom and Caroline Sparks, as well as Reese and Eleanor Vest won finals matches.

The 6A state tennis tournament will take place this weekend in Mobile.

