Hartselle players finish runners up at state tournament

Apr. 27—MOBILE — A pair of Hartselle tennis players earned runner-up finishes at the Class 6A state tournament on Friday, as Reid Phillips and Miller McCleod each reached the championship matches of their respective singles lines.

Collins, playing at boys No. 1 singles, fell to Mountain Brook's Luke Schewfler in the championship match 6-0, 6-1. Collins picked up wins over Spanish Fort's Maysun Marino (6-0, 6-0), Decatur's Brady Mann (6-4, 6-2) and Trinity Presbyterian's Samuel Treadwell (6-3, 7-5) to advance to the finals.

McCleod, competing at girls No. 6 singles, dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Mountain Brook's Mary Jackson Darnall in the finals. McCleod advanced to the championships with wins over Benjamin Russell's Brittney Heard (6-0, 6-0), McGill-Toolen's Evie Campbell (6-3, 7-6) and Briarwood Christian's Emma Jahraus (6-0, 6-0).

Hartselle's Landon Foster reached the boys No. 2 singles semifinals, scoring wins over Fort Payne's Patrick Long and Northridge's Tommy Rowan before falling to Trinity Presbyterian's James Treadwell. Ben Carnes, playing at No. 3 singles, defeated Briarwood Christian's Caleb Coker in the opening round before falling to Mountain Brook's Guy Mitchell in the quarterfinals.

Nolan Sparks picked up a win over Trinity Presbyterian's Grant Speagle before falling to Spanish Fort's Nash Thomas in the boys No. 4 singles tournament and Marc Cera advanced to the boys No. 5 semifinals with wins over Trinity Presbyterian's Charlie Franklin and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa's Zack Tull before falling to Mountain Brook's Hews Goodson.

Sam Stone, playing at boys No. 6 singles, picked up wins over Spanish Fort's Bryce Waler and St. Paul's Patrick Wilson before falling to Mountain Brook's George Dumas in the semifinal round.

In boys doubles, Hartselle's Marc Cera and Zeke Priola picked up wins over McGill-Toolen and Mortimer Jordan to advance to face Mountain Brook in the championship round of the No. 3 tournament, where they fell 6-1, 6-1.

Hartselle's No. 1 doubles team of Landon Robinson and Ben Carnes picked up a win over Wetumpka before falling to Trinity Presbyterian and the pair of Nolan Sparks and Reid Collins (No. 2 doubles) picked up a win over Trinity Presbyterian before falling to Spanish Fort.

Mann, Decatur's lone representative in the tournament, had wins over McGill-Toolen's Seth Davis (7-5, 2-6, 10-8) and Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa's Griffin Armstrong (6-1, 7-5) before falling to Collins.

For Hartselle's girls, Avie Broom (No. 2 singles), and Eleanor Vest (No. 3 singles) eached picked up a win before being eliminated in their respective quarterfinals, while Kate Wilbanks (No. 4 singles) and Lily Reese (No. 5 singles) each advanced to the semifinal round before being eliminated.

Vest and Reese, playing at No. 3 doubles, reached the tournament's semifinal round before being eliminated. Wilbanks and McCleod, competing at No. 1 doubles, advanced to the quarterfinal round before being eliminated.

Mountain Brook claimed both the boys and girls team championships, with Hartselle's boys finishing second and the girls finishing fourth.

