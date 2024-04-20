Hartselle, Madison Academy, Westminster Christian advance to round two of AHSAA baseball playoffs

Hartselle, Madison Academy, Westminster Christian advance to round two of AHSAA baseball playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Friday was a good day for many North Alabama high school baseball teams as they opened the AHSAA playoffs.

In Class 6A, Hartselle got 6-2 and 6-0 wins over Homewood to advance to round two.

Five JPII student-athletes sign letters of intent

In Class 5A, Madison Academy swept the best-of-three first round series with 4-0 and 9-3 wins over Fairview.

In Class 4A, Westminster Christian earned 3-2 and 3-0 wins over Cordova to advance to the second round.

To view more scores and results, head to the AHSAA website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.