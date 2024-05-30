Hartselle’s Faron Key hired as men’s basketball coach at Wallace State

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Wallace State Community College has hired former Hartselle boys basketball coach Faron Key to be the head coach of the Lions’ men’s basketball team.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Key back to Wallace State and trust he will continue the tradition of excellence for which the Lions are known, a tradition that is part of his own personal history with the college.”

A native of Cullman County, Key played basketball for the Lions from 1995-1997.

Key comes to Wallace State after serving as the head coach of the Hartselle High School boys’ basketball team, where he’s coached for almost 10 years. Before coaching the Tigers, he was the head boys’ basketball coach at Arab High School (2004-2014) and the junior varsity boys’ basketball coach at Moody High School (2003-2004).

“I am very thankful and grateful for the opportunity from Dr. Karolewics and Athletic Director Paul Bailey who are putting their trust in me,” said Key, who is a Cullman County native. “I’m excited because I played there and went to school there. I wanted to get back not just to Wallace State but to the community I grew up in. To come back and continue the winning tradition at Wallace State is a challenge I don’t take lightly. I will bring great energy, effort and enthusiasm to work every day, and will recruit players who do the same.

Key takes over a team that won its fourth National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) South District/Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Championship and made its fourth NJCAA Division I National Tournament appearance in 2024, where they advanced to the sweet 16.

Key has 299 career wins, including 174 at Hartselle, the most wins in the school’s history. He was named the 6A Coach of the Year in 2021.

He led the Tigers to three 6A Area 14 championship titles from 2019-2021 and was runner-up at the 6A Northwest Regionals in 2020. He also led the Tigers to Morgan County Championships from 2016-2019.

