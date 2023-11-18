Hartselle falls in final seconds to Gadsden City

Nov. 18—HARTSELLE — All season the Hartselle Tigers had made a name for themselves by pulling out wins in close games.

Friday night, however, that magic finally ended.

In a rematch from earlier this season, Gadsden City scored with 23 seconds left to defeat Hartselle 22-15 in the second round of the playoffs.

"Our kids have fought all year, and tonight we just came up a little short," Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said.

You could almost say it was a miracle that Hartselle was even in the game.

Coming into the contest, the Tigers were already without running back Lincoln Bryant (589 yards rushing, nine total touchdowns), and quarterback Noah Lee was playing through an injury. Two plays into the game it got even worse for Hartselle as star running back Ri Fletcher (1,043 yards rushing, 16 total touchdowns) went out and never came back.

Hartselle's offense, which came in averaging nearly 230 yards rushing in the last seven games, was relegated to using a third-string running back and it showed, as the Tigers were held to under 20 points for the first time since scoring 17 in the season opener vs. Austin.

"We had no business being in that game," Moore said. "I don't usually say that, but we lost so many guys.

"We had some guys really step up, but it's tough when you don't have all your weapons," Moore added.

Hartselle opened the game with a 79-yard, eight-minute drive that ended with a four-yard rushing score from Jayden Morris to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

After a missed Hartselle field goal, Gadsden City equalized the game with an 80-yard touchdown.

In a play reminiscent of Auburn running back Michael Dyer's run in the 2010 championship game, the Titans took the lead at the beginning of the second half 14-7 with a touchdown run that came after the seemingly tackled running back hopped up and ran for the score, never being whistled down.

Hartselle took the lead back with 3:33 left when Peyton Steele rushed for a three-yard score and Noah Lee ran in for the 2-point conversion.

The Tigers' defense was stingy all night as Cole Miles picked off two passes, both inside their own 20-yard line, and blocked a field goal. On the final drive through, a quarterback scramble on third and long got the Titans in scoring position and they capitalized a few plays later with an eight-yard go-ahead touchdown pass.

"That scramble killed us. We had everything covered up, and he just found a hole," Moore said. "Hats off to our defense though. They kept us in it all night."

Hartselle finishes the season 9-3. The seniors, Moore's first full class since taking over as head coach, finish with a 38-9 record.

"This was the first group I've had all four years, and they really did a great job of putting this program on their backs and getting it back to where it belongs," Moore said.

