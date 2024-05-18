Hartselle baseball finishes season as Class 6A runners-up

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After an emotional week and competitive series against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, the Hartselle baseball team finishes the 2024 season as the Class 6A runners-up.

Hillcrest won game one to take the series lead but Hartselle won game two 10-3 forcing the winner take all game three; that matchup came down to the final out with Hillcrest winning 7-6 to secure the blue map.

Even though the season didn’t end with the trophy the Tigers were hoping for, assistant coach Jake Miles is incredibly proud of the fight his team showed this week and the entire year.

“I don’t have enough words to talk about my team and the kids that are in our program,” Miles said. “It’s been a tough week. These kids are probably the most competitive group of guys together and they do it the right way which is one of the most important things. They handle adversity. Coach passes on Wednesday, Thursday we get run ruled, and then we come in here and we still find a way to get up off the mat.”

Longtime Hartselle head coach William Booth passed away on Wednesday so it’s been an extremely emotional week for the Tigers’ program and the rest of the Hartselle community.

After the state championship games, the head coaches from each team are always recognized so the PA announcer called for Coach Miles to represent Hartselle; Miles called on someone else who was in the stands at Jacksonville State: Coach Booth’s son Mason.

“Coach Booth is the coach and I think it’s important to give respect to those people who have put a lot into our community,” Miles said. “They’ve had a hard time with their family having to deal with coach’s sickness and for him to be here today to support our kids knowing that the funeral is tomorrow to me says a lot about him and their family and also how much they support our kids. I’m not the head coach… Coach Booth’s the head coach. All of our assistants stepped up and our team was led by our players and then we did what we could to serve them, so I thought it was only fitting for him to be recognized it’s coach’s team right and he’s earned that respect that’s why.”

Congratulations to all of our high school baseball and softball teams on another great season!

