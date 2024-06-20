Hartselle athlete to compete in US Olympic Track and Field Trials

Jun. 20—The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will begin Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Hartselle's Quanesha Burks, a star athlete at Hartselle High and the University of Alabama, will compete in the women's long jump. The qualifying round for the long jump will take place on July 27 at 4:18 p.m. The finals will be June 29 at 3:20 p.m.

Burks is vying to make her second U.S. Olympic team. Burks competed in the long jump in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. The trials will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

The 2024 Olympic Games will take place July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris.

