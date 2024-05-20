Hartman, Jackson and Stroda qualify for State

May 20—Abilene junior Aaron Hartman shot one of his best rounds of golf this season last week at the Class 4A Regional Golf Tournament at Clay Center. The leader of the Cowboy golf team locked himself into the 4A State Tournament with a fourth place round 73 finish.

Hartman was three strokes back of the leaders, Wamego seniors Cash Foltz and Spencer Hecht, who tied for first with a score 70 on the Par 68 Clay Center Country Club. Wamego's third player, senior Talon White placed third at 71.

Hartman's round of 38-35 put him in fourth place right after White while Wamego's Regan Kueker and Holton's Korben Fox both shot 73 to tie for fourth. Chapman's Tucker Stroda and Danny Jackson were next tied for seventh place at 76 as they both are headed to State as well.

Wamego easily won the team title and will take its entire team to State. Clay Center and Concordia qualified their teams by finishing second and third in team scoring.

Hartman finished his day with seven Pars, five Birdies and seven Bogeys on the 18-hole course.

Stroda finished with a round of 40-36 while Jackson came in at 37-30.

Class 4A State golf will be played at Turkey Creek Golf Course in McPherson Monday and Tuesday.

Abilene's CJ Brooks finished with 96, while Nolin Hartman had 101, Jayce McAsey shot 104 and Brayden Simpson 104. Chapman's Kolby Craig finished with 103.

Team Scores:

Wamego 284, Clay Center 314, Concordia 316, Tonganoxie 321, Holton 323, Rock Creek 337, Atchison 370 and Abilene 374.

Hartman will tee off Monday at 9:50 a.m. alongside Chapman's Stroda, Rock Creek's Hudson Edelman and Holton's Korben Fox. They will begin on hole 10.

Jackson will begin at 9:40 a.m. on the same hole along Colton Brusven of Tonganoxie, Drew Graham of Winfield and Coffeyville's Zach Becker.

Wamego is the defending State Champion and White, Foltz and Hecht all return as medalists. Towanda-Circle's Anderson Helmer was the 2023 overall winner. Last year's tournament was played at Quail Ridge in Winfield.