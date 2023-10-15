Hartman drops in the dime to Tyree for the ND TD
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman arches a pinpoint shot to Chris Tyree to extend Notre Dame's lead in the third quarter.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Notre Dame game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
The Fighting Irish are 2.5-point favorites against the undefeated Trojans.
Sam Hartman would not let Notre Dame lose.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
Day called out Holtz after Ohio State's dramatic win over Notre Dame on Saturday.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.
A rivalry. A game top-10 opponent. A sea of purple. The moment wasn't too big for Penix Jr. as he shredded the Ducks before reveling with a delirious Washington crowd.
The USMNT dueled with Germany in a friendly for 20, 30, perhaps even 45 minutes. Then it succumbed to the type of team that, for the past four years, has been beyond its reach — and it lost 3-1.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Titans in London.
This doesn't sound ideal for the Jets.
Here's how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game this week, plus the rest of the Week 7 college football schedule.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Brock Bowers is an All-American who won the Mackey Award, which is awarded to the best tight end in the nation.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.