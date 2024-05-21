Hartleb sticking to game plan ahead of Big Ten Tournament

(WCIA) — Illinois is the top seed in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament after winning the regular season outright.

It was a remarkable season for the Illini, who finished 18-6 in Big Ten play and logged 103 home runs. Head coach Dan Hartleb said that his game plan remains the same, no matter the game’s magnitude.

“We got here doing things a certain way, and we’ll go out and work on winning one game at a time, ” said Hartlen. “Can’t worry about Game 2, you have to go out and win Game 1 and try and stay in the winners’ bracket. There’ll be no difference in the way we approach anything.”

Illinois opens the Big Ten Tournament against eight-seed Penn State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

