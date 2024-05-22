Hartleb named Big Ten Coach of the Year; six Illini earn all-conference honors

May 21—CHAMPAIGN — Dan Hartleb earned his first Big Ten Coach of the Year designation since 2015 on Tuesday afternoon, while six members of Illinois' baseball team were named to all-conference teams.

Hartleb was named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second time since taking the helm of the Illini in 2006 after guiding Illinois to a 33-17 record during the regular season, which culminated in an outright conference title.

Leading the charge for the Illini were first-team all-Big Ten selections Camden Janik and Jacob Schroeder. Janik led the Illini with 74 hits and Schroeder tied for eighth in the conference with 14 home runs.

Ryan Moreman — who led the conference with 18 home runs — was named to the conference's second team along with Brody Harding, who drove in 37 runs while hitting .309 with 58 hits.

Cameron Chee-Aloy and Drake Westcott were named to the conference's third team; Chee-Aloy was an all-freshman team selection as well.