Hartland vs. Howell? Brighton vs. TBD? Hockey rivalries could play out on big stages

This has the makings of a special postseason for Livingston County high school hockey fans.

That’s saying a lot, because local teams are accustomed to making long playoff runs and winning state championships.

But how fun do these potential matchups sound?

With no upsets required, we could see Hartland vs. Howell in the state Division 1 quarterfinals, with the winner facing Brighton in the semifinals at USA Hockey Arena.

Anyone who was in Plymouth for the Brighton-Hartland triple-overtime classic in the state semifinals last season knew they were witnessing a special moment they might never see again.

Except we could see another Livingston County rivalry game in the final four on March 8.

What will it take to make the magic happen?

Here are my thoughts on the prospects for the county’s three hockey teams with regionals beginning this week:

Ian Kastamo (16) and his Hartland hockey teammates could face three top-five teams if they reach the state championship game.

The toughest road

Not many contenders have a more difficult road to the state championship game than Hartland.

Even the regional, which has been the Eagles’ personal playground, is not a given. Second-ranked Hartland is on a collision course with fourth-ranked Clarkston at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the former IMA Sports Arena in Flint.

Clarkston was ranked fourth last year when the Wolves were blown out 6-1 in the regional final by Hartland, but that game was much more competitive than the score indicates. Don’t expect another runaway when they meet this time.

Should Hartland win its 13th straight regional title, No. 5 Howell is the likely quarterfinal opponent. If the Eagles reach the semifinals, there’s a possible rematch with No. 2 Brighton.

Goalie Andrew Klei will try to backstop Howell to a regional championship at Munn Ice Arena.

The easiest road

Howell may never have a more gift-wrapped opportunity to win a regional championship.

While Brighton and Hartland will face state-ranked teams in their regionals, Howell will play in a tournament at Munn Ice Arena that lacks another top-10 team.

Unlike past seasons, there isn’t a Brighton, Clarkston, Hartland or Livonia Stevenson standing between the Highlanders and their second regional title in 14 seasons.

If there’s a potential upset, it would come from the Capital City Capitals, who have played a handful of challenging nonleague games to prepare for the playoffs. They lost 5-2 to Brighton on Jan. 30 in a game the Bulldogs led 5-0 after two periods.

A team with 10 seniors needs to guard against overconfidence and handle its business.

The return of defenseman Ryan Watkins (7) has coincided with Brighton's hot streak to end the regular season.

Peaking at the right time

If any teams know how to reach a crescendo come playoff time, it’s Brighton and Hartland.

The Bulldogs and Eagles have overcome some early stumbles to get red hot at the end of the regular season.

Hartland is 13-1 in its last 14 games, the only loss being a 3-0 decision at Brighton. The Eagles have beaten a who’s who of Michigan high school hockey during a run that extends back to before Christmas.

Brighton is 9-0-1 in its last 10 games, allowing only 10 goals. The Bulldogs have beaten Hartland, Marquette and Birmingham Brother Rice during that stretch, which coincides with the return of defenseman Ryan Watkins and forward Charlie Burchfield, key cogs in what Brighton does defensively.

Brighton’s path to USA Hockey Arena could include a regional final matchup against No. 8 Northville and a quarterfinal against No. 6 Stevenson or No. 9 Salem. If they keep winning, the Bulldogs won’t have to leave Kensington Valley Ice Arena until the state semifinals.

Region 3 at Munn Ice Arena

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Kalamazoo United vs. Kalamazoo Eagles, 5 p.m.

Jackson United vs. Capital City Capitals, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26

Kalamazoo United-Kalamazoo Eagles winner vs. Howell, 5 p.m.

Jackson United-Capital City Capitals winner vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, 6 p.m.

(Winner advances to state quarterfinals vs. Region 4 winner at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Munn Ice Arena)

Region 4 at Dort Federal Event Center

Tuesday, Feb. 20

North Oakland vs. Lake Orion, 5 p.m.

Grand Blanc vs. Genesee Generals, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22

North Oakland-Lake Orion winner vs. Hartland, 5 p.m.

Grand Blanc-Genesee Generals winner vs. Clarkston, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

(Winner advances to state quarterfinals vs. Region 3 winner at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 2 at Munn Ice Arena)

Region 7 at Kensington Valley Ice House

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Saline vs. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Saline-Ann Arbor Pioneer winner vs. Brighton, 3:30 p.m.

Novi vs. Northville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, 6 p.m.

(Winner advances to state quarterfinals vs. Region 8 winner at 1 p.m. March 2 at Kensington Valley Ice House)

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County hockey rivalries could play out on big stages