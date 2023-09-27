Hartland volleyball freshman flashes potential in win over Howell

HARTLAND — The final image of the night was Caylin Lindsay taking a set from Kaitlyn Schram and burying a spike into an opening on the court.

Match point.

Hartland volleyball opponents can expect this to be a recurring visual for the rest of this season and for three more years after that.

As the fans in the Eagles’ cheering section informed Howell throughout the match, “She’s … a … fresh … man.”

(Insert rhythmic clapping here.)

Lindsay, the only freshman on a senior-dominated Hartland team, provided glimpses of a promising future Tuesday night during a 25-23, 18-25, 25-17, 25-12 victory over Howell.

She not only sank the final point, but had a pivotal kill and back-to-back aces for three straight points while the Eagles were trailing 21-18 in the first game.

Lindsay’s role as a right-side hitter has increased as the season has gone along. Hartland coach Dallas Wimbrow knew he had a special player in Lindsay, but didn’t want to rush her along early in the year.

“When you bring a freshman up, you have to be very careful of the mental part of the game,” Wimbrow said. “If you throw them in too big and they get beat up a little bit, then mentally we can wreck them. We have a process here. When we follow the process and we baby-step it, that’s when you see the performance. She’s a stud. I can’t wait for the next three years of her. She’s just going to keep getting better and better.”

The Eagles have eight seniors and five juniors on their 15-player roster, led by All-Livingston County first-team seniors Cameron Herman and Schram.

Lindsay has proven herself to her coach, but more importantly has earned the respect of her older peers.

“She holds her own,” Schram said. “She works hard. We all see it and give her a ton of credit for it. It’s not easy being a young freshman with a bunch of seniors and playing with us all the time. We do a lot of team bonding stuff, which allows us to all get closer and to truly get to know each other better. That really shows when we’re on the court in just trusting each other more.”

Lindsay was just beginning to play volleyball in sixth grade the same year Herman was the last Eagle to make an impact as a freshman on the varsity. Now the two are teammates on a squad that’s off to a 16-5-2 start.

“I knew a few of them but, yes, it was definitely intimidating,” Lindsay said about joining a veteran team. “I feel like we’ve grown as a team so much. I’m going to miss them when they leave.”

Lindsay said she expected to play on the junior varsity as a freshman, but she made it difficult for the coaching staff to keep her down at a lower level.

“Honestly, I feel like you’ve got to trust the process,” she said. “The process has proven if I keep working hard, I will keep moving on and do great things.”

Howell held leads of 15-10 and 19-15 in the first game before the Eagles came back.

The Highlanders were the team that mounted a comeback to win the second game, though from only an 11-10 deficit.

The final two games were all Hartland, which shot out to a 7-0 lead in the third game and a 10-4 lead in the fourth.

“We lost nine last year, but I don’t feel like losing the nine was as significant as I thought it was going to be,” Howell coach Jayne Williams said. “We have some kids stepping up and doing a pretty good job. We’ve fought some good matches and we have some matches where we kind of end up struggling at the end.”

Emerson Baum had 13 kills and three blocks for Howell, while Mackenzie McCormick had 18 digs.

