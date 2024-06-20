Hartford Yard Goats to host annual Celebration of Negro Leagues, with film screening and live panel

The Hartford Yard Goats will host their annual Celebration of the Negro Leagues on Saturday, June 29 at Dunkin’ Park, the team announced Thursday.

This year, fans will have the chance to watch a 42-minute documentary called “The Other Boys of Summer,” which delves into Negro League players and the challenges they faced while pursuing their dream of playing professional baseball. The video showing will begin at 11 a.m., and a live panel of guests, including former Negro League player Pedro Sierra, (1954-1958 Indianapolis Clowns & Detroit Stars), baseball historian and Emeritus President of the University of Hartford, Walt Harrison, and WFSB reporter Nkwa Asonye.

A block party will follow the panel, beginning at 3 p.m., and the gates will open at 6 p.m. for the game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The Yard Goats will take the field as the Hartford Schoolboys, in honor of Johnny ‘Schoolboy’ Taylor, a legendary former Negro League player who grew up in Hartford’s South End. The documentary screening, panel, and block party are free and open to the public.

“This year’s event will follow the themes of past, where important conversations regarding race, diversity, equity and inclusion, will be combined with music, dance, exhibits, scholarship presentations and more. All to signify the triumph of unity,” the team said in a release.

Tickets for the game are available on the Yard Goats’ website.