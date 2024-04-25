Hartford native Karoline Striplin commits to Indiana

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known name in the Wiregrass, Karoline Striplin, is going from Vol to Hoosier.

Striplin announced on April 19 that she would be entering the transfer portal after playing at the University of Tennessee for three seasons.

She took to social media Thursday morning to confirm she had committed to Indiana University.

According to Striplin’s bio from the University of Tennessee, she was one of only four players to appear in all 33 games of the 2023-24 season, starting in 11. She averaged a career-best of 7.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Striplin graduated with honors from Geneva County High School in 2021.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDHN - wdhn.com.