New Hartford moves to 6-0 with win at Camden, Raux rushes for over 200

CAMDEN - The New Hartford Spartans ran their record to 6-0 Saturday with a 41-14 Class B East win over Camden's Blue Devils.

New Hartford (6-0, 3-0 B East) opened a 20-0 lead to start the game and led 34-8 at halftime. The Spartans struck from long range in the first quarter, scoring first on Cole Raux's 60-yard touchdown run and following up with a 65-yard pass from Johnny Vitullo to Peyton Way.

Raux ran 65 yards for his second touchdown in the second quarter and later had five- and three-yarders as part of a 20-carry, 217-yard performance.

Vitullo completed nine of 13 passes for 129 yards and threw a second touchdown to Tommy Vitagliano.

Vitagliano led the New Hartford defense with 10 tackles and recovered a Camden fumble.

New Hartford has a Friday home game against Carthage while Camden (2-4, 1-2 B East) plays at Oneida Friday.

Utica-Proctor 40, Fayetteville-Manlius 6

MANLIUS - Jerquell Henderson got Utica's Proctor Raiders off to a strong start Friday and they did not let up in a 40-6 win over winless Fayatteville-Manlius.

Henderson returned the game's opening kickoff 85 yards for one touchdown. He added a second in the opening period with a 30-yard scoring run for the Raiders (2-3, 1-2 AA-1). Henderson later caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Clyde Taylor to make the score 34-0 in the second half.

Taylor also threw a touchdown pass to Daniel DePaul. Genero Clemente and Kamal Cisson-Ali each had a touchdown run for Proctor.

Kamal-Cisson led the Raiders with 155 rushing yards on 19 carries, while Henderson ran four times for 104 yards and the team finished with 354 rushing yards.

Fayetteville-Manlius is now 0-5 overall and 0-3 in AA-1 league play.

Proctor plays at home with another 10:15 a.m. Saturday kickoff for its Homecoming game against Christian Brothers Academy of Syracuse.

Morrisville-Eaton 72, Thousand Islands 12

MORRISVILLE - The Morrisville-Eaton Warriors went over 70 points for the second week in a row and kept their record unblemished with Friday's 72-12 win over Thousand Islands.

Austin Zaleski ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns, and Carter Highers had 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Warriors (5-0, 4-0 Eight Player West) who led 26-0 at halftime on their home field and added 46 points in the second half.

Morrisville-Eaton had beaten Bishop Grimes 77-34 in Syracuse six days earlier and Section III's reigning eight-player champions are now averaging 56.4 points per game. The Warriors have won their last four games by 30 points or more.

Highers caught four passes for 62 yards and a third touchdown, and he also through a 40-yard pass to quarterback Levi Doroshenko who was six-for-21 passing for 71 yards.

Thousand Islands is now 3-3 after winning three of its first four games to start the season. The Vikings are 1-2 within the West Division.

Morrisville-Eaton plays on the road at South Lewis to complete league competition and hosts a crossover against Eight Player East-leading Frankfort-Schuyler the following week to finish the regular season.

Solvay 42, Canastota 12

SOLVAY - The Solvay Bearcats outscored Canastota 28-0 in the second half Friday and defeated the Raiders 42-12 after leading by two points at halftime.

Jaysin Bliss ran for 268 yards and three tiuchdowns on 17 carries for the Bearcats (4-1, 2-1 C West) who came in off their first loss of the season. Jakob Frost added two touchdown passes to Jeffrey Sharpe III, and Luis Mojica Jr ran an interception back for another score.

Canastota (2-4, 0-3 C West) plays on the road again Friday at Skaneateles.

Saturday's top performers

TREVOR BORST, Dolgeville - Senior scored the first two touchdowns in a 28-0 win.

SEAN BURDICK, West Canada Valley - Senior quarterback passed for 243 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 91 yards and two more scores.

CAMEROHN LUDWIG, West Canada Valley - Senior had five receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns while running for a fourth score against South Lewis.

COLE RAUX, New Hartford - Senior ran for 217 yards and scored four touchdowns at Camden.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: New Hartford beats Camden in Saturday evening football