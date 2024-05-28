Hartford Athletic want you to help name their rivalry game with Rhode Island FC

El Clasico. The Merseyside Derby. The Civil ConFLiCT.

All great sports rivalries have a memorable name, and the Hartford Athletic are hoping fans will come up with something good for its newest one with USL expansion club Rhode Island FC.

Fans can fill out this form on the Athletic website to suggest their favorite name for the rivalry, with the chance to win a VIP experience at the Athletic match against Rhode Island FC on June 1 at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford.

The most prominent suggested name on social media appears to be the Chowder Derby, though the ‘Name The’ Derby has delivered some laughs as well. (There’s no word on whether or not former UConn football head coach Bob Diaco has submitted his suggestion).

Rhode Island FC entered the USL this season and is a clear natural rival with Hartford, as the nearest club to the Athletic prior to this season was Pittsburgh. The teams will face each other for the first time this Saturday in Hartford, with their next meeting coming in Smithfield, R.I. on Aug. 10.