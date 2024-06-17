Hartfield Academy defensive lineman London Simmons commits to Alabama football

Hartfield Academy football three-star offensive lineman London Simmons announced his commitment to Alabama on Sunday.

The 247Sports Composite rates the 6-foot-3, 295 pound Simmons as the No. 65 overall defensive lineman and the No. 15 recruit in the state of Mississippi for the Class of 2025.

Simmons' commitment, marks the first player from Mississippi to commit to Alabama since Class of 2024 Meridian's Daniel Hill. Simmons other offers included Arkansas, Florida State, Duke and LSU. Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the SEC team rakings according to 247Sports.

"It is always exciting for us when a student-athlete has the opportunity to continue their playing and academic career at the next level, so London having the opportunity to play at a place like the University of Alabama is extremely special," Hartfield coach Craig Bowman told the Clarion Ledger. "London has worked very hard to put himself in a place to get several really nice offers. We are looking forward to London being at a place that competes for national championships year after year."

Simmons is the 16th commitment in the Kalen DeBoer era and is the second defensive lineman in Alabama's 2025 recruiting class along with Antonio Coleman.

Simmons helped Hartfield Academy to its first MAIS Class 6A state title in 2023 and finished with a 14-0 record.

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Hartfield Academy's London Simmons commits to Alabama football