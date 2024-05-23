Hart 'lasered in' on Scottish Cup - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers hopes to send retiring goalkeeper Joe Hart "into the sunset" with another Scottish Cup under his belt.

The 37-year-old will play the final game of his professional career at Hampden Park on Saturday, as Celtic look to retain the trophy and add more silverware to THIS season's Premiership crown.

“I think that [motivation] will be there for Joe, there will certainly be an understanding of this being his last professional game,” Rodgers told Celtic TV.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant in his time here and we would all love to send him off into the sunset with another trophy to his collection and finish off what has been an absolutely incredible career.

“Joe is very focused. He’s won another league title and now he’s lasered in on helping the team win the Scottish Cup.”

The Northern Irish manager has warned against complacency at the national stadium, despite his side's rampant form in recent weeks.

“Our intent going into every game is to win, cup game or not," Rodgers added.

"There’s no second chances in a final and that’s our attitude. We arrive into it in really good form but that doesn’t mean anything.

“We still have to prepare thoroughly this week, look after all the details in the game and give the guys the best opportunity to be free to play the type of football that we want to play.”