Hart High coach Jim Ozella honored at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - It was a beautiful June evening in Los Angeles and I was standing on the storied field at Dodger Stadium, surrounded by dozens of Hart High School baseball players, wearing shirts that read "Who are we? Hart Baseball."

But the message was more than a tag line. It was a mantra.

The shirts were given to the team by their iconic head coach, Jim Ozella.

It was Ozella’s way of reinforcing to his team that they are part of a proud, treasured legacy. It’s a legacy that stands for integrity, determination, and courage.

Fresh off winning the CIF Southern Division Championship, for the first time in 25 years, these young men had displayed all three qualities in droves.



When I was a student and cheerleader at Hart High in Santa Clarita, I could never have imagined this moment, celebrating the achievements of my alma mater at the hallowed ground of Dodger Stadium.

But that’s the beauty of life … you never know what the next chapter holds.

Over the last several years, I have visited Hart High often as a journalist.

I’ve spoken to Coach Ozella many times. There was a good reason for it.

Ozella has enjoyed a stunning run during his 25 years at Hart. His stats are impressive and lengthy.

But just to name a few, 21 CIF playoff births, 9 league titles, and coaching 8 players who went on to play in Major League Baseball.

One of the eight former players was Dodgers’ pitcher, Tyler Glasnow. On this night, it was Glasnow’s first Bobblehead Night as a Dodger.

To say Hart High was having a great night— didn’t even scratch the surface. They were over the moon with happiness.



Coach Ozella retired just days ago, capping off a brilliant career, with the CIF championship.

And, on this night, Coach Ozella and his team of champions were introduced before the Dodger game to enthusiastic applause.

Thanks for your hard work, Jim Ozella.

This hometown girl is mighty proud of Hart High baseball.



