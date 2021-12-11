Hart helps Flyers end 10-game winless drought

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The Philadelphia Flyers ended a 10-game winless drought on Friday night with a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The team had a 0-8-2 record during that span. It was also the first win in three games for Mike Yeo since he replaced Alain Vigneault, who was fired on Monday, as head coach.

Philadelphia held on for the victory despite a third-period surge from the Golden Knights. Carter Hart, who has had his fair share of struggles this year, was the star of the game with 41 saves.

NY RANGERS 2 BUFFALO 1

The Rangers bounced back from Wednesday’s blowout loss to Colorado with a win over the struggling Sabres. Buffalo has gone winless in six games (0-5-1).

Adam Fox assisted on both goals for the Rangers to give him 24 helpers on the year.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring 4:48 into the first period and Alexis Lafrinere potted what turned out to be the game winner at 9:47 of the second stanza.

Brett Murray had Buffalo’s lone goal at 14:37 of the third frame.

Artemi Panarin. Filip Chytil, Mark Pysyk and Kyle Okposo recorded an assist apiece.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 36 shots for his third win in row and his fifth of the season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who has played well in his first two outings, blocked 29 of 31 shots in the loss.

PITTSBURGH 4 WASHINGTON 2

The Penguins won for a straight time, while snapping the Capitals’ modest two-game win streak.

Sidney Crosby posted two assists to extend his point spree to seven consecutive contests. He has three goals and 10 helpers during that span.

Crosby had the primary assist on goals by Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter (empty-netter).

Danton Heinen and Brock McGinn had the other goals for Pittsburgh.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller found the back of the net in the third period for Washington.

Alex Ovechkin and Mike Matheson also had two helpers apiece.

Evan Rodrigues, Zach Aston-Reese, John Marino, Daniel Sprong and Conor Sheary chipped in one assist each.

Tom Wilson finished with a game-high six hits despite not playing in the third because of an upper-body injury.

Tristan Jarry shielded 29 shots for his 12th win in 21 starts.

Ilya Samsonov defended 29 of 32 shots and picked up his second regulation loss of the season through 15 games played.

NASHVILLE 3 NEW JERSEY 2

The Predators have a four-game win streak and the Devils have one victory in their past six matches (1-4-1) following Friday’s meeting.

Roman Josi was the offensive start of the match with one goal and one power-play assist in the second frame.

Yakov Trenin scored what held up as the game winner at 6:11 of the third period.

Eeli Tolvanen had Nashville’s goal on the man advantage.

Pavel Zacha and Yegor Sharangovich lit the lamp for New Jersey.

Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Andreas Johnsson, Jack Hughes, Philip Tomasino, Filip Forsberg, Mikael Granlund, Nick Cousins and Tanner Jeannot contributed one assist each.

Juuse Saros blocked 29 shots for his 12th win in 21 starts. He returned to the lineup on Friday after missing two games due to a non-COVID illness.

Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 24 shots in the defeat.

DETROIT 3 COLORADO 7

The Avalanche have won three straight times and have scored seven times in each match. Meanwhile, the Red Wings have lost three straight.

Andre Burakovsky netted a pair of goals, while Cale Makar notched one goal, which was an empty-netter and his 12th of 2021-22, and one assist.

Devon Toews contributed three assists to stretch his point streak to five games. He has one goal and nine helpers during that stretch.

J.T. Compher, Darren Helm, Nathan MacKinnon and Samuel Girard found the back of the net for Colorado.

Vladislav Namestnikov, Joe Veleno and Filip Hronek, who scored on the power play, tickled the twine for Detroit.

Hronek, Filip Zadina, Pius Suter, Sam Gagner, Nick Leddy, Moritz Seider, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Tyson Jost, Alex Newhook, Mikko Rantanen, Jack Johnson and Erik Johnson collected one assist each.

Landeskog left the game after he sustained a lower-body injury in the second period. His assist in the contest extended his point streak to a career-high 10 games.

Zadina and Valeri Nichushkin tied for the game-high with seven shots apiece.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his 11th win in 17 starts.

Thomas Greiss was pulled after he allowed three goals on seven shots in the first 10:49 of the game. Alex Nedeljkovic blocked 36 of 39 shots in relief.

FLORIDA 4 ARIZONA 1

The Panthers bounced back from Tuesday’s overtime loss to St. Louis with a victory over a Coyotes team that has lost four in a row.

Patric Hornqvist and Sam Reinhart produced one goal and one assist each. Reinhart rounded out the scoring at 19:35 of the first frame with a power-play tally.

Phil Kessel potted Arizona’s goal at 16:53 of the opening period during a Coyotes power play.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekblad, Ryan Lomberg, Eetu Luostarinen, Travis Boyd and Barrett Hayton posted one assist each.

Lawson Crouse had a game-high six hits.

Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots for his 12th win in 17 starts.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 20 of 23 shots in the loss. He has lost his past five starts in regulation time.

WINNIPEG 3 VANCOUVER 4 (SO)

The Canucks won for a third straight time since Bruce Boudreau took over as head coach.

Nils Hoglander found the back of the net twice in the first period to put an end to his 11-game goalless drought.

Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor registered one goal and two assists each for Winnipeg. Wheeler’s first goal of the year came during a Jets power play in the first period. Meanwhile, Connor ranks third in the league with 18 goals.

Mark Scheifele and Conor Garland had the other goals of the contest.

Bi Horvat registered two assists, while Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller and Nate Schmidt posted one helper apiece.

Thatcher Demko made 34 saves and didn’t allow a goal on three shootout attempts to earn his 11th victory of the year.

Eric Comrie stopped 33 of 36 shots and ended up with the defeat because he permitted one goal on three attempts in the shootout. He has gone winless in his past three starts after he went 3-0-0 to start the season.

The Flyers ended a 10-game winless drought and snapped a three-game win streak for the Golden Knights in the process.

Sean Couturier and James van Riemsdyk scored third-period power-play goals for Philadelphia. JVR got what held up as the game winner to end his 11-game pointless slump.

Max Willman got his first NHL point in nine games when he scored for the Flyers in the second period.

Kevin Hayes had the other goal for Philadelphia to give him five points in seven outings this season.

Max Pacioretty tallied two goals for Vegas on 10 shots, including a power-play marker late in the third line.

William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights. It was his first goal since Oct. 20 and his fifth point in 11 appearances this campaign.

Keith Yandle and Alex Pietrangelo supplied two assists each, while Travis Konecny, Zack MacEwen, Scott Laughton, Claude Giroux, Patrick Brown, Reilly Smith, Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore had one apiece.

Carter Hart blocked 41 shots for his first win in his past seven starts.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 21 shots in the loss which halted his four-game win spree.