Hart baseball team has not one but two submarine-throwing pitchers

Left-hander Tristan Purfoy, left, and right-hander Ian Edwards both throw submarine-style for Hart. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

It's tough enough when you first face a pitcher who throws submarine style, where the ball is released from just above the ground with lots of strange movement. But it could be double trouble hitting against Hart High, because the Indians have two submariners who come out of the bullpen with a different look.

Right-hander Ian Edwards, a senior, is 5-1 with seven saves and an 0.84 ERA. Left-hander Tristan Purfoy, a junior, is 3-0 with three saves. Both pitched Tuesday to help Hart clinch at least a share of the Foothill League championship with a 9-4 win over Canyon Country Canyon. Ryan De La Maza hit two home runs.

Both took up throwing submarine-style this season with help from coach Jim Ozella.

Edwards has become a true closer and perhaps the MVP of the team. He has moved beyond just relying on a fastball. His slider is gaining in credibility and he's figuring out how to elevate his pitches.

"I love it," Edwards said.

He started throwing from the side a couple of weeks earlier than Purfoy after asking Ozella to teach him.

"I have to trust the coach," Edwards said.

Purfoy was orginally less enthusiastic but decided to take up the submarine plunge and continues to develop. Being left-handed, as he explores his new style, he could be very effective with added experience. He threw one inning Tuesday and Edwards threw 1 2 /3 innings. Neither gave up any runs.

Ozella said he won't be hesitate to use either in the upcoming Southern Section Division 2 playoffs. Edwards faced a tough situation earlier this season, coming in with runners on second and third and one out against Villa Park in the sixth inning. He struck out the next two batters to escape the jam.

Hart is 20-5 and 9-2 in league.

Saugus 5, Castaic 0: Westley Kim struck out nine and walked none in a complete-game performance.

Cypress 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 0: Nick Montgomery hit a two-run home run to help Cypress pull into a first-place league tie with Pacifica. The Empire League title will be decided on Thursday at Pacifica. Wyatt Rosales threw 6 1/3 shutout innings.

Huntington Beach 7, Los Alamitos 1: The Oilers clinched the Surf League championship. Nathan Aceves struck out six in five innings and Jayton Greet hit a home run.

Fountain Valley 9, Edison 6: Josh Grack finished with three RBIs for Fountain Valley.

La Mirada 4, Gahr 0: Walker Calvo and Kaden Corns combined for a shutout and Kevin Jeon contributed three hits for La Mirada.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 3, Crespi 2: JuJu Diaz-Jones threw a scoreless seventh inning to pick up a save for Nate Kugler, who struck out six in six innings. Crespi had the potential tying and winning runs at second and third in the seventh, but Diaz-Jones struck out two batters to end the game. Christian Fregoso of Crespi kept his team in the game by giving up no runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings of relief.

Chaminade 1, St. Francis 0: Sophomore Eli Stephens came through with six shutout innings for Chaminade. The Eagles got their only run in the sixth on an RBI triple from Jackson Tyler.

Loyola 8, Sierra Canyon 1: Nathan Stern struck out 11 in a complete-game performance for Loyola. Drew Taylor homered for the Cubs.

Servite 8, JSerra 4: Miles Scott threw a complete game for Servite.

Santa Margarita 3, Mater Dei 2: A three-run first inning helped the Eagles hold on for the Trinity League win. Wylan Moss struck out nine in defeat.

Beckman 5, Irvine 0: Zach Ireland struck out 16 and threw a no-hitter.

Villa Park 4, El Dorado 0: Justin Tims struck out six and gave up four hits in a shutout. Nate Lewis had two hits.

Great Oak 10, Murrieta Mesa 1: Dylan Fien and Reagan Ricken each had a triple and double for Great Oak.

Aliso Niguel 11, El Toro 2: Brandon Tatch and Jarett Sabol combined for four hits and six RBIs.

Foothill 9, El Modena 5: Gavin Lauridsen finished with four hits and four RBIs.

Quartz Hill 20, Eastside 2: Jeffrey Kavanagh went three for three with a three-run home run to help Quartz Hill improve to 22-5.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 20, Tustin 0: Curly Sandoval had three hits and two RBIs in the five-inning game.

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.