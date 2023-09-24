Harry Redknapp gets approval to build mansion after tearing down 60-year-old house

The luxury villa is being built in place of a seaside home that Redknapp already had demolished - BOURNEMOUTH NEWS

Harry Redknapp is breathing a sigh of relief after securing planning permission to build a luxury villa in place of a seaside home he has already demolished.

The former football manager and wife Sandra paid almost £7m for a 60-year-old detached house on the exclusive Sandbanks peninsula earlier this year.

They applied for planning consent to bulldoze the existing property and build a stunning Italianate villa on the plot overlooking Poole Harbour.

But before local council officials could agree to their plans, the couple gave the go-ahead for builders to go in and flatten the old house.

Work can now start on building the three-storey, white rendered villa that will have Palladian-style columns and four separate balconies with wrought iron railings.

It will look more in keeping with the sunkissed properties around Lake Como in Italy than the modern, flat-roofed mansions of Sandbanks.

Once complete, the new house will be worth about £12m, according to experts.

Third house owned by the Redknapps in the Sandbanks peninsula

It will be the third house the Redknapps have owned on the Sandbanks peninsula.

They first owned a mock-Tudor mansion which they lived in for 12 years before selling it in 2013 for £10m.

They then moved into a modern house backing onto Sandbanks beach but sold that because they were fed up with people gawping into their property.

The couple are currently living in a mansion one mile inland in the posh suburb of Branksome Park. But they apparently missed living by the sea too much.

Their new villa is in the north west corner of the millionaire’s row and backs on to a quieter part of the harbour which is hard to get to for boaters.

The site also sits in the Sandbanks conservation area and the Sandbanks Neighbourhood Forum had objected to the Redknapps’ villa.

The community group feared it would have a ‘detrimental effect’ on the area and would be so close to the neighbouring house they could look like one massive property from the road or sea.

Neighbours opposed to application

Some neighbours also opposed the application.

Alison Wheeler, who lives next door, believed the new villa would be too ‘overpowering’ and ‘oppressive.’

She also feared it would have a ‘major impact on our privacy.’

The Redknapps’ architect went back to the drawing board and narrowed the width of the villa by 1.7m.

In granting planning permission, planning officer Shelley Edwards concluded that the Italianate design would reflect the varying styles of development on Sandbanks.

She said it would ‘have a softer appearance when viewed from the street’ and would respect the character of the conservation area.

The officer made it a condition that obscure glazed screens at least 1.8 metres high shall be erected along both sides of the balcony shall be installed by the Redknapps to preserve the privacy of their neighbours.

She also insisted that first floor side windows shall be glazed with obscure glass to prevent the Redknapps looking into their neighbour’s property.

Once complete the new villa will have a grand entrance hall, an open-plan living/kitchen/dining room, two reception rooms, a study, boot room and five en suite bedrooms.

The double garage will have room for a gymnasium and there will also be a new boat house at the bottom of the garden and a jetty with direct access to Poole Harbour.

The planning officer also made it a condition that the flat roof of a new boat house cannot be used as a roof garden.