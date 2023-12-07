Harry Pickering: Blackburn Rovers left-back signs new deal to stay at Ewood Park until 2027

Blackburn defender Harry Pickering has signed a new deal aimed at keeping him at Ewood Park until 2027.

The 24-year-old left-back still had 18 months remaining on his current contract but Rovers have moved to tie down a player who is a regular choice under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The fresh deal also has an option for an extra 12 months.

Pickering could make his 100th appearance for the club against Leeds this weekend.

The deal is the second extension announced by Rovers in a fortnight after they also secured Championship leading goalscorer Sammie Szmodics on a long-term contract.

"Harry has played over 250 senior games, almost 100 of which are for Blackburn Rovers, by the age of 24," Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton told the club website.

"His tactical flexibility has made him a vital part of our team and he has shown a continued desire to improve on a daily basis."

Pickering joined Blackburn in January 2021 from Crewe and has started 16 of Rovers' 19 Championship games this season.