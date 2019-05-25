When Harry met Tom - Brady works out with Patriots rookie WR and Edelman originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

While his teammates were at OTAs this week at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady, who skipped them for the second year in a row, had a few Patriots around his place for private workouts.

On social media, Brady posted pictures of himself working out with teammate Julian Edelman and more significantly, Patriots first-round pick, wide receiver N'Keal Harry of Arizona State.

Harry, who told reporters Thursday at OTAs that he had yet to speak to Brady personally and had only communicated with him through social media. That's obviously changed the past few days. Harry, who also tweeted a picture of himself catching Brady tosses, had said this week he was excited to "learn from the best."

Offseason workouts in Foxboro continue Wednesday and Thursday and mandatory minicamp is June 4-6. July training camp dates have yet to be announced.

