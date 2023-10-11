Harry Maguire reveals David Beckham backing after defender's Scotland nightmare

Harry Maguire had a night to forget at Hampden Park - PA/Andrew Milligan

Harry Maguire has revealed that David Beckham contacted him to offer support after the England defender scored an own-goal and was barracked by Scotland fans last month.

‌England manager Gareth Southgate described the treatment of Maguire as an “absolute joke”, while the player’s mother also hit out at the criticism and abuse he had faced in a message posted on social media.

‌Maguire is back in the England squad for the forthcoming games against Australia and Italy, and it has now emerged that former Manchester United midfielder Beckham - who became a national hate figure for a time after being sent-off for England against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup - has been in touch.

‌“I actually spoke with David about three weeks ago after the Scotland game, he got in touch with me so it was really nice of him and I really appreciated that,” said Maguire.

‌“It meant everything. I’ve spoken throughout my career about David Beckham being someone I looked up to and watched when I was a young boy.

‌“Unfortunately, I didn’t end up on the right wing scoring and assisting as many goals as he has. But he was a big role model when I was growing up. It shows how classy he is to reach out to me and to message me. It was something I really appreciate. It was touching really.”

‌Beckham and his wife Victoria speak about how he dealt with the reaction he faced from his sending-off in the recently-released mini-series documenting the 48-year-old’s life and career.

‌Asked for details of what Beckahm had helped with, Maguire replied: “I don’t want to go too much into the conversation, but the main thing he did is he reminded me of the career I’ve had to date and the big moments I’ve had in my career.

‌“I think when you’re going through tough moments, you’ve got to go through past experiences and past memories and where you’ve gone in your career and what you’ve been through.

‌“Every career is so up and down, especially when you reach what I’ve reached, in terms of being the captain of the biggest club in the world for three-and-a-half years.

‌“He’s been in that position and knows what it’s like. Obviously, having watched the documentary, I couldn’t believe how much he went through at the time. In the documentary Gary Neville speaks about how resilient he is as a person. I think he’s been a huge role model for many footballers growing up, especially in my era.”

‌But asked for specific detail on the advice Beckham had given him, Maguire replied: “No, listen if you watch the documentary David explains a lot of how he dealt with it and I’m not going to go into a personal conversation.”

‌Southgate angrily defended Maguire after England’s last game against Scotland, hitting out at pundits and media who he believes crossed the line with their criticism.

‘I am trying to get back to where I was’

‌Maguire’s mother Zoe also labelled the treatment of her son as “disgraceful and totally unacceptable” in an emotional message posted on Instagram in the aftermath of the Scotland game.

‌“I try to stay away from it all,” said Maguire. “Obviously, you can’t stay away from it as your family and friends are probably seeing things, they probably read a lot more than I do.

‌“Yeah, there has been a lot of talk about me over the last year. For that talk to happen, you have got to have built your way up to be a top performer like I’ve done over the previous five years to that.

‌“Things haven’t gone to plan over the last year or so, but I am sure it will get back on track. A career is a long path. Many ups, many downs, it probably has been a little blip and I am trying to get back to where I was.”

‌Maguire prepared for England duty by producing a good performance in United’s last-gasp victory over Brentford, in which he set-up Scott McTominay’s winning goal deep into added time.

‘Hopefully I can continue my career at the club’

‌“Ever since I joined Manchester United, all I’ve ever wanted was the club to grow and the club to get back to how it should be and be successful,” said Maguire. “I’ve had three-and-a-half years as captain, this is my fifth season, and ever since I stepped through the door I wanted the club to be a success.

‌“Even in the last year or so even when I haven’t been playing as much as I’d have liked but, of course, I want to play minutes, I want to play football, that’s why I play the game. Hopefully I can start to get the minutes and continue my career at Manchester United.”

‌Maguire did suggest he may have to consider leaving United if he does not start to play more. Discussing the opportunity to have moved to West Ham United in the summer, he said: “West Ham is a massive club, but like I said my full focus is still on Manchester United, I want to fight for my place, but of course game time is really important to me.”

