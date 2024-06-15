Harry Maguire enjoying his summer holiday after missing out on England European Championship squad

Harry Maguire’s season at Manchester United was ended prematurely due to a muscle injury that kept him out of the final weeks of the campaign, as well as the FA Cup final.

However, he was expected to be fit to play a part in the European Championships for England but, unfortunately for the defender, he failed to recover in time to make Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Three Lions will no doubt miss the presence of the United man at the heart of their defence during the tournament who, despite his struggles at club level, has rarely let his country down. Maguire has been a mainstay for Southgate in his side who has been steadfast in his support for the 31-year-old.

No doubt Maguire will be distraught at missing out on representing his country this summer but he’s wasted no time in jetting off for his summer holiday which he will use to recharge for the new season.

As reported by the Mirror, Harry has been snapped in the at the five-star Maxx Royal Belek resort in Turkey.

The centre-half is winding down with his family in the paradise setting which includes a private pool and terrace, a golf course and a range of restaurants with Michelin-starred chef Alfredo Russo offering fine dining options.

The former United captain will be hoping for a much calmer break than his infamous trip to Mykonos in 2020 which saw him arrested after being involved in an altercation with local authorities.

Maguire’s future at United is likely to last another season after somewhat of a return to form last season.

Despite his injury at the tail end he proved to be one of the most reliable options for Ten Hag last year, who suffered badly for options across his defence throughout the campaign.

No doubt United will be going into the market to improve the quality at centre-back but if Maguire is happy with a bit part role, he will almost certainly stay at the club for start of the new season.

After missing out on the Euros Maguire will now be expected to feature in United’s pre-season Tour which includes games against Arsenal and Liverpool.

United’s first warm-up fixture is a trip to Norway to face Rosenborg on July 15.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



