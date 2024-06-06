Harry Maguire ‘devastated’ after being cut from England squad for Euro 2024

Harry Maguire has announced he is one of the players to have been cut from England’s provisional squad for Euro 2026.

England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his 26-man squad for the European Championships on Friday, but The Athletic ran a report this evening on Maguire and Man City’s Jack Grealish being left out.

Maguire has been recovering from injury after being called up to England’s provisional squad. Unlike Luke Shaw, it doesn’t look like he has recovered in time for the tournament in Germany.

The Manchester United centre-back, who has 63 caps for England, said on Instagram that he was “devastated” to be one of the seven players to be omitted due to a calf injury.

Maguire captioned his post with the following message: “I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.

“For me, representing England is the highest honour. It means everything to me. If I can’t help the team as a player, I will support them as a fan – along with the rest of the country. Go and win it boys.

“Next, I will return to the supervision of the Manchester United medical team in order to prepare for next season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Maguire (@harrymaguire93)

Shaw is likely to be joined by Kobbie Mainoo as the only United players in the England squad at Euro 2024.

