Harry Maguire dealt major blow ahead of Euro 2024

It’s almost time for Gareth Southgate to announce his 26-man England squad for Euro 2024 and a fresh report suggests disappointment for one Manchester United player.

The headlines focused on Marcus Rashford’s omission after a dire season – but Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo all made the provisional squad.

Maguire and Shaw were called up despite undergoing recovery from injuries, but it doesn’t sound like former Leicester City centre-back will be fit enough to feature in the tournament this summer.

According to The Athletic, Maguire has been left out of England’s final 26-man squad for the European Championships.

This is a major blow for Maguire, who started the season not knowing if he would play enough games to get into Southgate’s plans. He ended up making more appearances than most fans would have imagined but it’s an injury that rules him out of contention to feature at the Euros in Germany.

Maguire made his last appearance on April 27, starting in United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley at Old Trafford. He missed the FA Cup win over Man City as a result.

The report states Maguire has joined Man City’s Jack Grealish in being left out of the squad, alongside Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, Liverpool duo Jarell Quansah and Curtis Jones and Tottenham playmaker James Maddison.

Another player will be excluded from the squad, which is expected to be officially announced on Friday.

