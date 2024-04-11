Harry Kane's children taken to hospital after car crash in Germany

Harry Kane's three eldest children have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after being involved in a three-car crash in Germany.

The crash happened on Monday at 17:15 BST near Munich, where the England captain plays for Bayern Munich.

A local volunteer fire chief told the BBC all involved were "very lucky" no one was seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Kane added: "They are fine and only went to hospital for a routine check-up."

The striker had just landed in London for his team's Champions League quarter-final match against Arsenal the following day when the crash happened, German newspaper Bild reported.

Bavarian Police said a Renault with four people was turning into a junction when it collided with an oncoming Mercedes carrying Kane's children - aged between three and seven - on state road 2071 in Schaftlarn.

The Renault then also collided with a Land Rover.

Bavarian Police said all of the nine people involved suffered minor injuries, including one woman taken to hospital by helicopter.

Speaking to BBC News, Hohenschäftlarn Volunteer Fire Department chief Daniel Buck said: "The cars had a lot of damage - all of the cars. The first thing that we were seeing was a lot of injured people from all the cars.

"The good news was nobody had really strong injuries, more minor injuries, like they have pain in the neck from the head up, normally typical for a car accident.

"Thank God nobody was really injured. It was really lucky for all the people."

Police are investigating the crash.

Kane joined Bayern Munich on a four-year deal in 2023 after leaving Tottenham.

He has four children with wife Kate - Ivy, seven; Vivienne, five; Louis, three; and baby Henry, born last August. The youngest was not thought to be in the car, it has been reported.

Kane's wife and children are often seen watching him at his matches [Getty Images]

Kane's family initially remained in London following his £86.4m move, but earlier this year the family reportedly moved into a mansion in an area nicknamed the "Beverly Hills of Bavaria".

European football journalist Guillem Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues Show this week that Kane was settling in well.

"He has adapted so quickly. His four kids and wife are there, he is trying to learn German," he said.