Harry Kane wins Golden Boot

Bayern striker Harry Kane has won the Golden Boot for the top goalscorer in Europe this past season. The 30-year-old scored 36 goals in his debut campaign in the Bundesliga in 2023/24, finishing ahead of VfB Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy (28 goals), Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (both 27).

Watch all 36 Bundesliga goals from Kane in 2023/24:

Dieser Inhalt kann hier leider nicht dargestellt werden. Zum Anschauen kannst du die Website des FC Bayern München besuchen: Artikel auf fcbayern.com

Müller, Lewandowski, Kane

The prize has been awarded by European Sports Media since 1997, and previously by French magazine L’Équipe between 1968 and 1991. Kane’s efforts this past season see him join two Bayern greats to have won the trophy, after Gerd Müller (1969/70 and 1972/72) and Robert Lewandowski (2020/21 and 2021/22). Former FCB strikers Roy Makaay and Luca Toni are also among the list of illustrious names to have earned the Golden Boot, although they achieved the feat playing for Deportivo La Coruna and Fiorentina respectively. Haaland won it last season after also scoring 36 times in the English Premier League.

Harry Kane’s best goals in the Bundesliga

Golden Boot top 10 in 2023/24

1. Harry Kane (FC Bayern), 72 points, 36 goals, factor 2

2. Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart), 56 points, 28 goals, factor 2

3. Kylian Mbappé (Paris St. Germain), 54 points, 27 goals, factor 2

3. Erling Haaland (Manchester City), 54 points, 27 goals, factor 2

5. Loïs Openda (RB Leipzig), 48 points, 24 goals, factor 2

5. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), 48 points, 24 goals, factor 2

5. Artem Dovbyk (Girona), 48 points, 24 goals, factor 2

8. Alexander Sørloth (Villarreal), 46 points, 23 goals, factor 2

9. Cole Palmer (Chelsea & Manchester City), 44 points, 22 goals, factor 2

10. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), 43.5 points, 29 goals, factor 1.5

10. Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ Alkmaar), 43.5 points, 29 goals, factor 1.5

10. Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon), 43.5 points, 29 goals, factor 1.5

Explanation: Goals scored by players in Europe’s top five leagues, per UEFA coefficient, are multiplied by a factor of two. Goals from players in the leagues ranked sixth to 22nd are multiplied by a factor of 1.5; goals scored in all other leagues are not multiplied. Goals scored in play-off matches are not counted.

Kane is also the reigning Player of the Month at Bayern:

Kane named FC Bayern Player of the Month for April