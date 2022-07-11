Harry Kane vomits and Son Heung-min collapses in brutal Tottenham training session - AP

England captain Harry Kane was left needing to be sick as several Tottenham Hotspur players collapsed to the floor after Antonio Conte put his squad through a typically brutal training session in South Korea.

Conte and his fitness coaches are notorious for their gruelling fitness regimes and the players were clearly feeling the effects of the running drills in an open session on their pre-season tour.

Footage from the Seoul World Cup Stadium shows a drained Son had to be hauled back to his feet at the end of one run, while Kane was also among the players no longer able to stand and local reports said the England skipper was seen vomiting after the intense session.

Son Heung-min is feeling the effects of Conte's gruelling pre-season drills 😳pic.twitter.com/g5mvtjlPV1 — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) July 11, 2022

The punishing running drills came at the end of a two-hour session in the humidity and heat of South Korea, where temperatures are around 30 degrees. The training involved running length after length of the pitch, at a fast pace, with players completing more than 40 shuttles.

Spurs fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, nicknamed ‘The Marine’, is known for putting ferocious demands on his players.

Zinedine Zidane once said he would be “at the point of vomiting” by the end of Ventrone’s sessions, and former Juventus defender has described him as a “police sergeant.” Chiellini once said of Ventrone: “When you finish training, you are dead. Not tired. Dead.”

Tottenham's squad have been put through their paces in Seoul - REUTERS

This is what happens after Conte's famous 'brutal, nightmare, hard-core' training in the middle of Summer in Korea. It was an open training in front of the fans but it was intense, Conte sounds like he lost his voice (a bit) after so many shoutings. #conte #son #SpursInSeoul pic.twitter.com/cM6D2Nd1H3 — 이성모 (Sungmo Lee) (@Sungmo_Lee) July 11, 2022

One player who did not take part in the full session was Dejan Kulusevski, who pulled out earlier in the evening due to a calf problem. New signing Clement Lenglet is not with the squad as he did not receive a visa in time following his loan move from Barcelona.

Young striker Troy Parrott, who spent last season on loan at Milton Keynes Dons, was one of the leading players in the running drills.

Meanwhile, Spurs have appointed Gianni Vio as their new set pieces coach. The 69-year-old joins from the Italian national team, where he had worked since September 2020, and has previously had roles at AC Milan, Fiorentina, Brentford and Leeds United, among other clubs.