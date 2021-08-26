Harry Kane scores twice on return to starting line-up as Spurs brush aside Paços de Ferreira - GETTY IMAGES

Tottenham 3 Paços de Ferreira 0 (agg 3-1)

This may well be a competition for which their fans have about as much enthusiasm as they do for Arsenal’s new third kit, but in the Europa Conference League, Spurs go marching on. And they do so thanks to their talisman.

This was Harry Kane’s night, a reminder, if any were needed, that this is a team so much more effective with him leading it. His two smartly taken goals turned what had threatened to be a tricky tie into a stroll. That is why he is so revered in these parts: he is the player who changes everything.

Never mind that the stadium was only just half full, the noise when the vital news was delivered just before kick off was loud enough to be heard in Highbury: Kane was playing, his first Tottenham start since May 23.

This was what the 30,215 wanted to hear. And his presence was not merely symbolic, a statement of intent now he had pledged his immediate future to the club.

He was urgently required to right the errors of the previous tie, to ensure this season’s European campaign did not conclude embarrassingly early. Tottenham may believe they belong in Europe. But first they had to stay there.

After playing a shadow eleven in the first leg, in order to turn things round, Nuno Espirito Santo had picked a side much closer to his first choice. Eric Dier was back in the middle of the defence, Lucas Moura restored to run at the visiting back line. Plus there was Kane.

Whatever the reason behind his failed attempt to head to Manchester, however many promises may have been broken and gentlemen’s agreements ignored, he has never suggested he is someone to sulk or hide from responsibility. He will not duck from a challenge.

And he showed he meant business, racing in on the Pacos de Ferreira net within 30 seconds of kick-off. A lovely long pass from Spurs’ new centre-back Cristian Romero sent him in behind the Norwich City-clad visiting defence. Kane took a touch and, addressing the ball with the inside of his right foot as he has so often before, shot just wide of the post.

Not that the crowd had long to wait for him to find the target. After eight minutes, the busy Harry Winks won the ball on the halfway line with a fine sliding tackle, jumped up and passed through to Bryan Gil.

The effervescent new signing from Sevilla dashed to the line and passed back to Kane who took a touch before planting the ball in the net. The noise from the crowd was big enough to make it clear how welcome his presence was.

New signing Bryan Gil impressed for Tottenham

Playing deep, trying constantly to play long balls over the back line into Moura, Gil or Ryan Sessegnon, Kane was everywhere. Including being in the right place at the right time. As when he got his second. As his shot from deep was scrambled away, Giovani Lo Celso gathered the ball, which broke to Kane just around the penalty spot. He doesn’t miss from there, planting it firmly into the corner.

The visitors, however, were not going to go out without a fight. As the second half began, they moved the ball quickly through midfield, were deliberate and controlled in possession. But they never managed to conjure up anything resembling a chance; Dier and Romero were way too canny to allow them room.

Though Nuno saw enough in their efforts to send on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg midway through the second half, just to seal things up.

Spurs still had all the best chances. Kane, urged by the south stand to shoot whenever he was within even the vaguest range of the goal, was full of running; Gil, who had an excellent game, fired just wide; Moura could have had a couple.

Then Lo Celso put a free-kick into the penalty area which the unfortunate defender Antunes deftly flicked over his own goalkeeper for the third.

Soon after qualification to whatever it is that makes up the next stage of the Conference was thus assured, Kane was gifted a ceremonial substitution, applauded to the echo as he made way for Son Heung-min. Though he would have much preferred to stay on in pursuit of a hat-trick, his night’s work was done. And done brilliantly.

Match details

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Gollini, Doherty, Romero, Dier, Davies, Winks, Lo Celso, Gil (Bergwijn 71), Moura (Alli 82), Sessegnon (Hojbjerg 62), Kane (Son 71)

Substitutes: Austin, Reguillon, Sanchez, Skipp, John, Scarlett, Paskotsi, Markandy

Pacos de Ferreira (4-3-3): Ferreira, Silva, Baixinho, Da Silva Ramos, Antunes (Fernando 76), Eustaquio, Gonzago, Pires, Da Silva De Jesus (Silva De Jesus 76), Denilson (Da Silva Souza 68), Delgado (Helder 68)

Substitutes: De Almeida, Reis Lima, Ibrahim, Djalo, Alves Bastos, Luiz Carlos, Joao Pedro, (Nuno Santos)

Referee: M Ruzbarsky (Svk)