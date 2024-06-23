Harry Kane reminds ex-players of tough times in response to Gary Lineker criticism
Harry Kane has responded to Gary Lineker’s criticism of England’s Euro 2024 performance against Denmark.
The former England striker said the team’s efforts in the 1-1 draw were “s***” during an episode of The Rest is Football podcast.
When asked if Lineker should “stick to flogging crisps,” Kane responded: “What maybe ex-players have got to realise is that it’s very hard not to listen to it.
“They have a responsibility of being an ex-England player that a lot of players look up to, people do care about what they say... We haven’t won [anything] for a long time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is.”