Harry Kane reacts to Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish Euro 2024 omissions

England captain Harry Kane has admitted his disappointment towards Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish's omissions from England's Euro 2024 squad.

Neither Maguire nor Grealish will occupy a seat on England's flight to Germany after missing out on a place in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man squad. The pair were both included in the provisional group, but were unable to secure their place in the tournament.

Maguire was expected to make the cut for the final squad, but was unable to shake a calf injury that kept him out of United's squad since April, while Grealish was left out as Southgate felt other players were more deserving of his spot.

Bayern Munich striker Kane has had his say on the matter, admitting it is "sad" to see his teammates miss out.

"For those boys it is really hard, tough to take," Kane told the media. "For H [Maguire] especially, being injured. I know how much England means to him and how much he loves representing his country. Of course it is sad to see them go but ultimately that is what you get for playing for England.

"The manager has to take tough decisions. Everyone here has earned the right to be here and has proven they deserve to be there. That is what we have said to everyone.

"We go away and everyone should be proud they are representing England at a major tournament. Everyone brings something different to the team and we are going to need all 26 players if we are going to be successful. That is the message, that we are together.

"We have a lot of fantastic players. Players who have had really, really good seasons. You can't ignore that. Players at the top of their game, on high form, who deserve to be playing for their country."

The Three Lions will play their first game of the tournament on June 16, when they face Serbia in the group stage.