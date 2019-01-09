Was Harry Kane offside? Chelsea provide alternative camera angle to challenge VAR decision

Chelsea's camera angle seems to suggest Harry Kane was offside - Sky Sports Football Twitter / AP

Here is the camera angle that has made Maurizio Sarri so unhappy with Harry Kane's controversial winner in Tottenham's 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg triumph at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Kane scored a 26th-minute penalty after being scythed down by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the video assistant referee ruling the England striker had stayed marginally onside in the build-up.

Despite the assistant referee initially flagging for offside, that decision was overturned by video technology and a penalty awarded based on the image below:

However, Sarri then provided an alternative angle after the match that appeared to show Kane's upper body had strayed into an offside position:

The Chelsea manager also suggested the assistant referee's actions in stopping running contributed to his players' belief that offside would be given against Kane.

"From the image from our camera, Kane was offside, clearly offside," Sarri said. "But it's not important. I think it's more important that the linesman stopped the run, he didn't follow the ball.

"So for the players on the pitch, it's clearly offside. He had a big influence on our defenders."

Sarri had not seen the official VAR footage, only images from Chelsea's own camera.

Sarri added: "Maybe the camera of the VAR was in another position. From our camera it was clearly offside."

In his Sky Sports interview, Sarri questioned whether English referees were able to use VAR properly.

"At the moment I think that English referees are not able to use the system," he said.

"I think they have to study the system. Of course, it's very strange that in the Premier League there isn't and in the Carabao Cup there is the system. Strange for us, the players and I think also the referees."

Sarri's Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino also complained about VAR, despite benefiting from the decision to give his side the ascendancy in the tie, which concludes with the second leg at Stamford Bridge on January 24.

"I hope we have time to develop the system. It needs to be a tool to improve the game," he said. "Football must be fair. Today it was a good decision for Tottenham, but we were waiting five minutes. Of course, people will say this guy is crazy but I’m telling you when I get the benefit. When it does not benefit us it is easy to complain, but I think today I need to be clear and honest and I am not happy.

VAR clear and obvious error, for me Kane is offside others will say the opposite so not clear and obvious, don’t care how many times you look at it he is leaning forward in a offside position and to change that decision is ridiculous. — Frank Sinclair (@FrankMSinclair) January 8, 2019

"To get the benefit is nice, but I am unhappy to win the game like this. I prefer the technology but in a different way; being clear. I am pro technology because you cannot stop evolution but we are waiting so long, it is not clear what are the rules. We have six months to improve the system and there is a lot of work to do."