Harry Kane may have to leave Tottenham to become 'world class', says Phil Neville

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane showed a glimpse of what he can do on one of the biggest stages last night as Mauricio Pochettino's side produced a dominant performance to win their opening game in the Champions League.

Kane scored twice and created Spurs' opening goal as they overran Borussia Dortmund 3-1 for only their second win in 12 matches at Wembley. Kane turned in a man-of-the-match showing, but according to Phil Neville, the England man may have to leave the north London side to become 'world-class'.

Kane has now scored 29 goals in 27 matches in all competitions for Spurs this year and last night's game was the third successive Champions League match in which he has scored.

Europe is already starting to take notice of his talents, but Neville feels he may not get that 'world-class' tag attributed to him if Spurs don't fulfill on their own ambitions in the near future.

"He could have to leave Spurs to become that real top, top, world class Lewandowski type player, he could," Neville said on BBC Five Live.

"Because if Spurs maintain just being a top four team, that will not be good enough for somebody like Harry Kane.

"I think he needs to be challenging for Ballon d'Ors. I think he needs to be challenging for Champions Leagues and if Spurs are always going to be that 'nearly' team, eventually he will want to leave and join a Real Madrid or Barcelona."

Spurs have already given themselves an outstanding opportunity of progressing from Group H by beating Dortmund. With heavyweights Real Madrid and minnows Apoel Nicosia making up their group, their head-to-heads with Dortmund are likely to be crucial.

Kane was a constant threat throughout and his power and harrying caused Dortmund problems all night.

"He's getting better and better every game," Neville said.

"He's got the killer instinct of Ruud Van Nistelrooy, but he runs around and bullies defenders like Diego Costa. He is the most complete centre forward I've seen for a long time."