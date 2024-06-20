Harry Kane matches England legends with goal against Denmark 🦁

England took an early lead in their EURO 2024 Group C encounter with Denmark on Thursday when captain Harry Kane netted from close range.

Kane’s goal was his 47th in 50 games for club and country this season, and was a milestone in many ways.

Harry Kane finally scores in a EURO group game 🤯🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/b8OSsNs74R — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 20, 2024

Harry Kane 💪 The only player to score 5+ goals at both the World Cup (8) and Euros (5) for England 👏#Euro2024 #DENENG pic.twitter.com/PJOwVr17tf — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2024

As well as the above stats, the Bayern Munich hitman joined former England greats Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney by becoming the third England men’s international to score at four consecutive major tournaments.

FOUR MAJOR TOURNAMENTS IN A ROW 🔥 Harry Kane matches an England record held by Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen 🤩#Euro2024 #DENENG pic.twitter.com/m4yDetntTH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2024

But his 13 tournament goals for the Three Lions are actually more than Owen and Rooney managed between them in their respective careers.

Most Goals for England at Major Tournaments (Men's) Harry Kane: 13

Gary Lineker: 10

Alan Shearer: 9

Wayne Rooney: 7

Michael Owen: 6

Geoff Hurst: 6 pic.twitter.com/u8Hlw6zLVi — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 20, 2024

Will Kane finally lift some silverware to go with those medals this summer?