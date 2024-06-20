Advertisement

Harry Kane matches England legends with goal against Denmark 🦁

dan burke
·1 min read
Harry Kane matches England legends with goal against Denmark ��
Harry Kane matches England legends with goal against Denmark 🦁

England took an early lead in their EURO 2024 Group C encounter with Denmark on Thursday when captain Harry Kane netted from close range.

Kane’s goal was his 47th in 50 games for club and country this season, and was a milestone in many ways.

As well as the above stats, the Bayern Munich hitman joined former England greats Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney by becoming the third England men’s international to score at four consecutive major tournaments.

But his 13 tournament goals for the Three Lions are actually more than Owen and Rooney managed between them in their respective careers.

Will Kane finally lift some silverware to go with those medals this summer?