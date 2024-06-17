Harry Kane lauds Jude Bellingham after England’s 1-0 win over Serbia

England striker Harry Kane was quick to heap praise on his international teammate Jude Bellingham, who slotted the winning goal in The Three Lions’ Euro 2024 opener versus Serbia last night.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the England captain lauded Bellingham who carried on his tremendous season by scoring the winner against Serbia on Matchday one of the Euros.

“He’s an unbelievable player. He deserves all the praise he is getting at the moment,” said Kane.

“Just the way he plays and the confidence he plays with and also the way he affects games. It’s important for people playing in these positions to get goals and assists and that is what he does. It was a great run into the box, and he finished it off nicely.”

The Real Madrid midfielder became the second-ever player to score both at the World Cup and at the Euros before turning 21 after English legend Michael Owen, who achieved the feat by netting in the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

Another record was broken by the 20-year-old last night as he became the first player in The Three Lions’ history to score both at the World Cup and the Euros while playing for a club outside of England.

Bellingham was the star of the night after he headed home Bukayo Saka’s sumptuous cross from the right to send the three points England’s way.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | Get Football