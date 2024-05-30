Harry Kane hailed as England’s greatest ever player

Wayne Rooney has hailed Harry Kane as England’s greatest ever player ahead of this summer’s European Championship.

Kane will captain England at Euro 2024 as the Three Lions look to win silverware for the first time since 1966.

The 30-year-old will arrive into the tournament after a career-best campaign at Bayern Munich, in which Kane scored 44 goals in all competitions and won the European Golden Shoe.

Kane is England’s record scorer with 62 goals in 89 caps for the national team, having eclipsed Rooney’s previous landmark (53) in March 2023.

Rooney, who briefly played alongside Kane for England, believes the forward has evolved into England’s greatest ever footballer.

“I think he’s incredible. The goals he’s scored, the assists he’s now added over the last few years,” Rooney told The Overlap.

“For me, I’d probably say he’s England’s greatest ever player. I believe that.

“With Harry, you see there’s never any issues he’s the ultimate professional, never misses a game. Obviously he’s had a couple of injuries but that’s a common theme you’ll see with all these players, Bellingham, Kane, Foden. I put money on it that they never miss a training session and never miss a game.”

