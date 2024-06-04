Harry Kane gives fitness update after England’s 3-0 victory over Bosnia

England captain Harry Kane is confident he will be fit for the start of Euro 2024.

The former Tottenham striker missed the end of his domestic campaign with Bayern Munich due to a back injury but came off the bench to score in England’s 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Newcastle on Monday night (3 June).

Kane told Channel 4: “I am feeling good. A lot of the end of season was precaution, of course there is a big summer coming up.

“We didn’t want to take risks with it. In the end it was a good chance to take a good break after a tough season.”