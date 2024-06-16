Harry Kane eyeing three huge England records against Serbia

Harry Kane will break three records for England on Sunday if he leads the team out as expected against Serbia in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 opener.

Kane, who turns 31 next month, will continue his climb up England's all-time appearance charts on Sunday when he picks up his 92nd cap - only nine players have ever managed more outings for England.

His next appearance at the Euros, which will almost certainly come on Sunday, will see Kane set the record for most outings for England at the European Championships. He currently sits tied with Gary Neville on 11, despite only playing in two tournaments thus far in his career.

Kane will also feature in his 23rd England match at a major tournament, which will once again set a new record. Ashley Cole and Raheem Sterling currently sit alongside Kane on 22 but, with the former retired and the latter out of Gareth Southgate's thinking these days, Kane has the chance to make the record his own.

Finally, Kane will also move clear of David Beckham, Bobby Moore, Steven Gerrard, Billy Wright and Bryan Robson by wearing the captain's armband at a fourth major tournament.

Kane was promoted to England captain ahead of the 2018 World Cup and led the team out at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, as well as the 2019 Nations League finals, which do not count towards the record.

"I'm really looking forward to this tournament," Kane said ahead of the Serbia game. "Back in 2018 the Golden Boot was an amazing achievement. We want to win the European Championships and if I win the Golden Boot along the way then I'm obviously helping my team.

"We have some great goal scorers in the team with players in form who have had fantastic seasons. We're excited to get going."

England are among the pre-tournament favourites to finally end their long wait for silverware this summer, while Kane himself is also eyeing the first trophy of his senior career.

"Winning a trophy for your country would be the pinnacle of every career," he continued. "It hasn't quite happened yet but it makes me more determined and hungry to go out and do that, starting with this summer.

"We have the opportunity to go out and do that and I'm looking forward to trying to make that happen."