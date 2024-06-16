Harry Kane explains why England can win Euro 2024

Harry Kane has thrown his weight behind England to go all the way at Euro 2024, stating that he and his teammates will be 'disappointed' if they don't have their hands on the trophy come mid-July.

Alongside France, the Three Lions are strong favourites to win the this summer's tournament with Gareth Southgate's squad boasting stars in abundance.

To name just a few individuals and their recent achievements: Jude Bellingham won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid during the 2023/24 season, Phil Foden secured another Premier League title and was named Premier League Player of the Season with Manchester City, and Kane himself enjoyed a record-breaking debut campaign with Bayern Munich.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the striker put it simply: "If we don't win, we're going to be disappointed. We really want to win and start winning as a national team because we have been taking steps towards this moment. It is going to be tough, we know that, but we're ready for the challenge.

"We all want to be remembered to have won a major tournament with England - not just to have had good campaigns - so we know it is something to respect and be proud of, and to keep pushing ourselves.

"It's not easy to play for England, first and foremost - even harder to get into the major tournaments. It's a proud achievement because I think it shows consistency, good work ethic, professionalism, and to be able to make yourself available for all the tournaments is not always easy."

Kane is hoping to enhance his goal tally for his nation in Germany, setting himself the target of clinching the Golden Boot. The 30-year-old obtained the prize at the 2018 World Cup with six goals.

"I know what I am capable of. I know what I have done year after year. There is no reason why I cannot be the top scorer at this tournament," he told the media.

"If we do well, I expect myself to be up there. To be scoring goals means I will be helping the team. That confidence is still there. I'm at my peak. Not just my physical peak. It’s also my mental peak, in terms of understanding the game, tactics and the space to run into.

"I am in a really comfortable place in terms of what I am capable of - but as always in these tournaments I will be judged on goals. So hopefully I will get a few."

Kane added: "I think we're all at that stage now where we want to have a great tournament, want to make everyone proud - but we want to win. We've definitely had talented squads throughout my time as an England player.

"But I think what separates this one is how good everyone is playing leading up to this tournament. Phil was Player of the Year in the Premier League, Jude in La Liga, I had a decent season in the Bundesliga.

"I’m excited with this squad and to be leading them is a pleasure for me. I think we all just want to get out there and get started now."